Watch
NewsTechnology

Actions

Scientists say smart tablets could improve the effectiveness of medications

Three types of smart tablets are now in development
items.[0].videoTitle
Americans across the country take medications on a daily basis with a lot of them coming in the form of pills, but soon smart tablets could replace them with several potential benefits
Posted at 9:10 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 09:10:26-04

DENVER, Colorado — Medication can be a lifesaving tool for people around the world, but sometimes we forget to take it or it needs to be injected, which can be difficult to do on your own.

Now the medical technology company SmartTab is trying to simplify the process with smart tablets.

The Colorado-based company is working on three capsules with different functions - TargetTab, InjectTab, and MultiTab.

The TargetTab is a capsule that's designed to be tracked as it goes through your digestive tract.

It's supposed to release a drug in a specific part of the body.

The SmartTab team hopes this would make medications more effective because they get released into the body at the right time and in the right place.

Dr. Doug Miller, the company's Chief Medical Officer said, "We’ve got pre-clinical data on it and so far the performance of it has performed very well."

The InjectTab is the second kind of smart tablet, which would be used to deliver medications that are typically injected, like insulin.

If successful, this tablet would remove the need for self-injections.

"We anticipate that our InjectTab capsule will be less expensive than the auto-injectors," said Dr. Miller.

Finally, there's the MultiTab, which is intended for use with medications that are delivered in multiple doses over a period of time, things like antibiotics and steroids.

Dr. Miller said, "The advantage to this is that the drug is delivered at the correct time, so you don’t have to worry about the patient forgetting to take their dose."

SmartTab is now working on pre-clinical trials for the InjectTab and the MultiTab.

If all goes well with those trials, the next stage would be trying human trials with all three kinds of smart tablets.

After that, SmartTab would need to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku