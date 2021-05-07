Just announced: Disney After Hours Boo Bash

Disney just announced a new Halloween event coming to the park this year: Disney's After Hours Boo Bash.

The new event will take place on select nights from August 10 through Halloween from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Tickets for the event include admission to Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. Masks and costumes are only permitted for children 14 and under. See more costume guidelines here.

All guests are required to wear face coverings for the event.

Tickets will go on sale in June. Click here for more information.

This October Disney is also planning some extra special events to celebrate its 50th anniversary. According to the park, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is expected to last for 18 months.