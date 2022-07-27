Target’s 2022 Halloween decorations include a 5-foot pumpkin skeleton for under $40

If you’re looking to get a head start on your Halloween shopping, Target has already opened its beloved Hyde & Eek Boutique online, and we’re not even out of July. The festive decor includes a pumpkin skeleton that’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall for just $40!

Target’s Posable Pumpkin Skeleton measures 64 inches and features orange bones and a pumpkin head. The indoor-outdoor figure can be manipulated into various poses for standing, hanging or sitting. We have to imagine it would look great on a porch or patio holding a bucket of candy on Halloween night.

Unfortunately, every “body” apparently wants one of these guys, as the pumpkin skeleton is currently sold out at Target’s website, but you can sign up for notifications and get an email when its restocked. Given that it’s still the height of summer, you’ll hopefully have plenty of chances to grab one by October!

If you don’t want to wait for this one to come back in stock, Target also has a few other 5-foot-tall skeletons for $40 or less, like this classic white skeleton, this posable golden skeleton, this glow-in-the-dark posable skeleton and this reaper skeleton with glowing red eyes.

Aside from large skeletons you can set up, you’ll also find these yard stakes that look like skeleton hands giving a thumbs-up for $10, a four-pack of foam tombstones for your yard and a Crashing Witch to decorate a tree with for $15.

Massive Skeletons From Home Depot, Lowe’s

If you really want to go big on your Halloween display this year, however, Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton is back again, priced at $299.

The giant skeleton has LCD eyes that light up, move and blink, and a timer so you can make sure it is only activated for certain hours of the day. These massive decorations go in and out of stock frequently, so you’ll want to keep checking Home Depot’s website until you’re able to order one.

Home Depot also has a 12-foot Giant-Sized Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton, which is basically an even bigger version of Target’s orange skeleton, and dozens of other over-the-top decorations like a a 5-foot pumpkin scarecrow for $70 to a 5-foot-8-inch Day Of The Dead Animatronic Skeleton Bride for $90 and a 7-foot animated witch for $100.

Lowe’s is also selling a 12-foot Halloween decoration this year, an animated mummy that costs almost $350! Draped in distressed and discolored fabric, it has posable arms and moves and makes moaning sounds. It comes with a motion-activated on/off timer with light and volume controls that will keep it on for six hours and off for 18. You can also choose between four LED color options: red, green, blue or classic warm white.

The mummy should be in stock on Lowe’s website soon and in stores by mid-August. If you find it’s not available, you can sign up with your email address and Lowe’s will notify you when it’s back.

Bath & Body Works 2022 Halloween Collection

If you’re more interested in Halloween decor that will fit inside your house, Bath & Body Works has also already launched its 2022 Halloween Collection and it’s filled with new scents and decorations like a Water Globe Eye Pedestal, an Evil Apple Nightlight, a Haunted House Luminary and the popular Witch Hand Pedestal Candle Holder that sold out quickly last year.

New scents for the company’s soaps, candles and other goodies include Enchanted Candy Potion, which has notes of what the company describes as spellbinding sugar, bewitched berries and whipped pixie dust, and Wicked Vanilla Woods, which has notes of magical vanilla, glowing amberwood and enchanted pink pepper.

We’re even beginning to see some Halloween candy hit stores already, like this 110-piece bag at Sam’s Club that features a “Ghoulish Green” assortment of M&M’s, Snickers and Twix.

At this rate, it’s likely just a matter of days before the PSL starts showing up on the menu at your favorite coffee shop!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.