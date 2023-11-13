This 6.5-foot pre-lit Christmas Tree is just $27.50 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

‘Tis the season for holiday deals, and Target’s Wondershop is stuffed full of savings already!

A Christmas tree is the centerpiece for many family holiday traditions. If your tree has seen better days and you want to replace it or you’ve been thinking of adding another tree to your home, today is the day to find some incredible deals.

Forget spending hundreds of dollars for a nice tree! We found a 6.5-foot pre-lit tree marked down 50% for a limited time, and it’s under $30.

$27.50 at Target (was $55)

This 6.5-foot pre-lit Alberta Spruce Christmas Tree is half-price at $27.50 for a limited time. This is an online-only deal; however, you can pick it up at the store or have it shipped to your home ($9.99 delivery fee or free with a $35 order).

This deal likely won’t last long because of the low price and the upcoming holiday season. You’ll want to get it in your cart ASAP to take advantage of these savings.

The lights are already on the tree, so forget to untangle those annoying strings. Choose from either multicolor or clear lights for your holiday tree. A total of 250 incandescent bulbs are placed among the 550 branch tips. These lights are a traditional, steady-glow variety.

The tree stands 6.5 feet high and is 40 inches wide around the bottom. It comes with a plastic stand, and the tree requires some assembly (no tools required) and shaping once out of the box. The hinged branches are bendable to assist with the shaping process for a natural look.

At only 11.4 pounds, the tree can easily be moved around the room to determine the best placement for the holiday season.

Deck the halls with this lovely tree without breaking your holiday budget.

