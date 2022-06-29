Taco Bell Is Testing A New Tostada Made With A Giant Cheez-It

Taco Bell clearly enjoys playing with people’s cravings and emotions.

Not that long ago, everyone got hyped up about the return of the iconic Mexican Pizza in April after a long absence. In fact, the popular item’s return caused a bit of a Mexican Pizza panic because fans’ demand for it caused a massive sell-out at Taco Bell locations across the country.

Now, we get word that Taco Bell is testing a new must-have menu item that transforms a giant Cheez-It cracker into The Big Cheez-It Tostada.

Your eyes do not deceive you, by the way. That is a HUGE Cheez-It. According to the press release from Taco Bell, the base of the new tostada “features a Cheez-It Square you know and love – made with 100% real cheese, ridges, but now 16 times the original size.”

The two-brand collaboration had to come up with something big to fit all the tostada fixings on top. A Big Cheez-It Tostada is blanketed with Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer, in the press release. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

And, at only $2.49, the newest Taco Bell creation sounds not only like a delicious meal but also a great deal, too.

Oh, and just as an extra tug on our cheese-loving heartstrings, Taco Bell also teamed up with Cheez-It to make The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. Imagine the classic Crunchwrap Supreme and slide that giant Cheez-It cracker inside for a big, crunchy burst of flavor for $4.29.

We have one big beef with these two new items. Right now, they are only available at one (lucky) Taco Bell restaurant in Irvine, California, and it’s for a limited two-week test. If you live in Irvine, then head to 2222 Barranca Pkwy to give these yummy additions a try — and let us know what you think.

Then, cross your fingers with us that the powers-that-be at Taco Bell and Cheez-It decide to share it with the rest of us.

