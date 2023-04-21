Supreme court preserves access to abortion pill

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration on Friday and will allow an abortion pill to remain on the market under its current Food and Drug Administration approval.

The court released its decision hours before its self-created 11:59 p.m. deadline.

The ruling overrides the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to keep mifepristone on the market with restrictions, including on mailing the drug.

With the Supreme Court's ruling, mailing of the drug will still be permitted.

This entire appeals process was due to a decision by a federal judge in Texas.

District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, blocked the FDA’s approval of mifepristone following a lawsuit by an anti-abortion rights group. The group claims the FDA rushed the drug’s approval more than two decades ago and it poses health risks to those who use it.

The Justice Department, on behalf of the Biden administration, appealed the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and eventually to the Supreme Court.

Government lawyers have defended the Food and Drug Administration’s decision-making process, saying the agency followed all laws when approving the drug in 2000. They note that subsequent studies have proven the safety of the drug.

Mifepristone is typically prescribed with another medicine called misoprostol. The drugs were approved to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks of gestation.

This lawsuit is being heard at a time when abortion rights are being rolled back across the country. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, numerous Republican-led states have restricted access to abortions.