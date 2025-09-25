Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Study finds 75% of homeowners fear insurance will become unaffordable

88% believe they will be paying more for homeowners' insurance in the future
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny talks to a resident about home insurance costs in Florida.
WPTV
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny talks to a resident about home insurance costs in Florida.
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny talks to a resident about home insurance costs in Florida.
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Homeowners across the country are increasingly concerned about the issue, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

WATCH BELOW: Worries over insurance grow among homeowners

Worries over insurance grow among homeowners

The study shows 88% believe they will be paying more for homeowners' insurance in the future, and 75% believe homeowners' insurance will become unaffordable.

"This is just one more thing that is challenging in today's housing market," Hannah Jones, a data analyst at Realtor.com, said. "It's clearly pressing on people's minds; 40% of respondents have already seen their home insurance costs going up."

She said the concern is also affecting potential new home buyers.

"Gen Z buyers are more likely to change how they're looking, or change where they're looking, based on climate risks and home insurance costs," Jones said.

The study sampled of 1,000 U.S. adults from Aug. 7–8, 2025.

All respondents to the survey indicated that they are currently interested in buying or selling their primary residence or have done so within the past two years.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Contact Matt Sczesny

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.