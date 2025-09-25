Study finds 75% of homeowners fear insurance will become unaffordable

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Homeowners across the country are increasingly concerned about the issue, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

WATCH BELOW: Worries over insurance grow among homeowners

The study shows 88% believe they will be paying more for homeowners' insurance in the future, and 75% believe homeowners' insurance will become unaffordable.

"This is just one more thing that is challenging in today's housing market," Hannah Jones, a data analyst at Realtor.com, said. "It's clearly pressing on people's minds; 40% of respondents have already seen their home insurance costs going up."

She said the concern is also affecting potential new home buyers.

"Gen Z buyers are more likely to change how they're looking, or change where they're looking, based on climate risks and home insurance costs," Jones said.

The study sampled of 1,000 U.S. adults from Aug. 7–8, 2025.

All respondents to the survey indicated that they are currently interested in buying or selling their primary residence or have done so within the past two years.