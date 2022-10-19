The Best Stroller Wagons For Trick-Or-Treating And Halloween Festivities

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The cooler temps and stunning natural views of autumn have many families spending more time outdoors, participating in seasonal activities and even taking vacations to check out the fall foliage. Stroller wagons, modular strollers and other modes of transportation for your little ones can simplify your journeys.

Well-known manufacturers of baby safety and transportation products offer several options for littles of every size, age and stage. From versatile stroller wagons to adaptable modular strollers, comparing your needs with the available features (think large storage baskets and cupholders as well as easy folding and upgrade options) can help you choose the ideal option for trick-or-treating, corn maze wayfinding or leaf-peeping.

This stroller wagon is unique, as you can rotate the handle to push it like a stroller or pull it as a wagon. The all-terrain rubber tires with suspension let you use it at the playground or the beach — or go almost anywhere. There are also cup holders and zippered pockets for storage.

These Graco stroller wagons have earned 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Customers who reviewed the stroller wagons say it is convenient to push or pull them and they fold up easily. They also like comfortable seats and canopies.

“We are reaching the stage where the stroller is not something he wants to ride in anymore, and thankfully this wagon has saved the day,” wrote one reviewer, who also shared pictures of the stroller wagon showing the adjustable canopy. “I like that it can function as a stroller (to be pushed) and a wagon (to be pulled). I also like the generous canopy that blocks the sun on both sides. My 3 year old said this is comfortable. It was easy to put together and I assembled in under 10 minutes.”

The Graco Modes Adventure Stroller Wagon, $449.99, is compact and collapsible for convenience but also provides seats for two children. Each seat holds up to 50 pounds. An added benefit of these stroller wagons is that they are compatible with any Graco infant car seat with an adapter.

If your little one isn’t big enough for stroller wagons yet but you’d like something that can grow with them, the Century Swap On Modular Stroller might be just right.

From the start, this stroller lets you select which direction your baby faces on the go. You can turn the seat toward you to chat as you stroll or allow your little one to face forward and enjoy the view.

But one significant advantage of this stroller is that it is compatible with other Century products, sold separately. So you can customize the ride by swapping the stroller seat with any Century Infant Car Seat or the Swap On Modular Stroller Bassinet ($89.99).

This stroller, $159.99, is available in Splash (blue) or Berry (pink) colors and has a 4.3-star rating. It folds into a compact, self-standing configuration. It has an extra-large canopy with a visor to keep the sun out of little eyes and off sensitive skin. The soft harness and multi-position reclining seat provide safety and comfort. Baby can eat from the removable, washable tray, and you can enjoy the parent-friendly cup holder; plus, the storage basket underneath the stroller holds everything you might need.

With removable seats for up to four kids and adjustable five-point safety harnesses, this stroller wagon collapses easily for storage and portability. It is designed for children six months and older with a 300-pound total weight capacity.

This versatile wagon has a removable push handle, a deep carriage basket with loads of storage, all-terrain tires and a one-step foot brake. The canopy sides can be removed, and the front zipper door makes it even more accessible.

This stroller wagon has more than 2,200 ratings and 4.8 stars. Customers who reviewed it say it is easy to push, pull, and fold up. They love that it can be used for carrying items and multiple kids and even older children.

“This stroller wagon is the best purchase I’ve ever made,” wrote reviewer Tricia. “My 6 yr old has autism and is getting way too big for a stroller. It fits through all doors, very easy to push, easy set up and fold down. My toughest issue is trying to get him out of it, he wants to bring inside and use inside the house too! He loves it. He is about 54 lbs and fits in the seatbelts. He prefers to lay on the bottom and hide under the seats. So much room in this. Lots of leg room, he has long legs and has no issues. This has been a life changer for us. We can now go anywhere without him getting upset.”

Usually $699, this Wonderfold stroller wagon is currently 15% off at $595.

This Evenflo stroller wagon comfortably accommodates one or two littles up to 5 years old. It has a 55-pound capacity and transforms from a stroller to a wagon with a simple flip of the handle.

Adjustable canopies provide sun protection, and it has plenty of pockets, cupholders and other storage spots for parents on the go. You can also modify it by adding an infant car seat or a toddler seat (sold separately).

The Evenflo stroller wagon has nearly 4,800 ratings and 4.8 stars. Customers love the leg room, sunshades and harnesses, along with its easy assembly and dual-purpose handle. It is currently 25% off at $299.49.

A hideaway pull handle lets you transform this wagon from stroller mode. The large interior has built-in seating for two, three-point safety harnesses and a weight capacity of 50 pounds. You can also use the extra cushion provided as a mat if your littles prefer to nap in the stroller wagon.

With loads of storage space, including cup holders for kids and adults, you can travel with ease. In addition, it has an extra-large ratcheting canopy, durable wheels and a push brake.

Customers appreciate that it includes an infant car seat adapter. They also like that it is comfortable with plenty of room for toddlers and young children.

With more than 2,800 ratings and 4.8 stars, this stroller wagon is on sale now for $249.99.

Whether your fall travel plans are taking you around the country or the neighborhood, these stroller wagons and stroller configurations can get your little ones there in comfort.

