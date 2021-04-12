Watch
Twins, Timberwolves, Wild postpone games in wake of fatal police shooting

Stacy Bengs/AP
The scoreboard at Target Field explains the postponement of the baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins postponed their game against the Red Sox because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man and the potential for unrest in the area. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 16:41:44-04

The Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, and Wild all postponed their games Monday because of safety concerns in the wake of the fatal police shooting of a Black man in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

In a statement, the Twins said they decided to postpone the first game of a 4-game series against the Boston Red Sox after consulting with Major League Baseball and state and local officials.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players, and community to not play today’s game."

In a statement, the Timberwolves said they were postponing their game against the Brooklyn Nets “in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area.”

The Wild postponed their game against the St. Louis Blues "out of respect for the community.”

The Wild said the game has been rescheduled for May 12.

Earlier Monday, police released body camera footage from the traffic stop that proceeded with the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

On Sunday, an estimated 100 to 500 protesters gathered near the Brooklyn Center Police Department as officers responded to the riot gear protests, USA Today reported.

According to The Associated Press, Wright was killed Sunday when an officer whose identity is unknown mistakenly reached for her firearm instead of a stun gun.

