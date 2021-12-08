Tiger Woods to play in golf tournament with his son later this month

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will return to the links next week to play in a tournament with his son.

Woods said he would play in the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, on Dec. 16. It will be his first round of public golf since he suffered serious leg injuries in a February car crash.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud," Woods tweeted.

Woods was seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. Officials estimate that he was traveling more than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the accident. Though officials said he was traveling at an "excessive and unsafe speed," he was not cited or charged.

Officials said Woods suffered multiple "open fractures" during the crash — broken bones that break the skin. He underwent several surgeries in the days after the accident, where rods and pins were inserted to stabilize his legs.

Though Woods recently shared a video that showed him hitting balls at the driving range, he's told Golf Digest that his days playing on the PGA Tour full-time are "over."

The PNC Championship is an annual event where past winners of the four major championships or The Players Championship team up with their children. The golfer and their child play together as a team in a "best-ball" format.

The PNC Championship will take place this year at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. It begins Dec. 16 and runs through Dec. 19.