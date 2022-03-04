Watch
Sports

Actions

Stanford soccer captain died by suicide, medical examiner says

Katie Meyer Stanford Soccer
Lyndsay Radnedge/AP
In a photo provided by Stanford Athletics, Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer shakes hands with teammates before a game against Cal State Northridge on Aug. 26, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22. The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major. (Lyndsay Radnedge/Stanford Athletics via AP)
Katie Meyer Stanford Soccer
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:20:58-05

The Santa Clara County medical examiner has ruled that a Stanford soccer star died by suicide and says foul play was not involved.

Stanford University said earlier this week that Katie Meyer, a star goalkeeper for the Cardinal soccer team, had been found dead at a campus residence.

On Thursday, the medical examiner said it had determined Meyer's death was "self-inflicted," but did not release further details about the specific cause.

"The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death," the statement read, according to Yahoo. "There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted."

According to Stanford, Meyer was a team captain and a member of the 2019 College Cup all-tournament team. She helped lead the Cardinal to a national championship in 2019 by making two critical saves in a penalty shootout, allowing Stanford to defeat North Carolina.

Meyer, a senior, was majoring in international relations.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4