Simone Biles out of team gymnastics finals due to 'medical issue'

Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics tweeted Tuesday. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

USA Gymnastic's statement came moments after NBC commentator John Roethlisberger reported that Biles' withdrawal was not injury-related but due to "a mental issue that Simone is having."

The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.