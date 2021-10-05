Police: Former NASCAR driver killed after attacking estranged wife with hatchet

Authorities in Georgia say former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was fatally shot on Saturday as he attacked his estranged wife and another man with a hatchet.

According to Athens police, officers arrived at a residence and found Laura Townley, 30, and John Townley, 31, shot.

Police said John Townley showed up at the house occupied by Laura and Zachary Anderson, 32, with a hatchet.

During the altercation, Anderson fired several shots from his gun, striking John and Laura.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where John was later pronounced dead. Laura was seriously injured, but she is expected to survive, police said.

According to NBC News, John drove a car owned by his father, Tony Townley, who co-founded Zaxby’s restaurant chain.

The Associated Press reported that Townley made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, whose only career win was six years ago.