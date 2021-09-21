Packers' Jones recovers necklace with late father's ashes after losing it during game

Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones has recovered a necklace that contained the ashes of his late father after it was lost during Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

Jones told 97.3 The Game Tuesday morning that the pendant had been recovered.

USA Today reported that the team trainer found it.

According to ESPN, Jones thinks it came off during the second quarter, on one of his four touchdowns.

Jones's father, Alvin, died earlier this year of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 56.

The loss of the personal memento came on an otherwise jubilant night for Jones - who caught three touchdowns from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and ran in one more en route to a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay won its ninth straight home opener with the victory.

The Packers got thumped 38-3 by New Orleans in Week 1.

Against Detroit, the Packers looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons.

Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards.

The Lions blew a 17-14 halftime lead and fell to 0-2.