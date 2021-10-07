NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged sexual harassment

Teams from several National Women's Soccer League paused in the sixth minute of their games on Wednesday to show support for those who've come forward who's alleged sexual harassment against a former coach.

During the match between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit in Philadelphia and between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina.

"Tonight, we reclaim our place on the field because we will not let our joy be taken from us. But this is not business as usual," NWSL Player's Association said in a statement.

Players from the teams locked arms at midfield to show solidarity to players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim, who've accused former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Riley was fired after an article from The Athletic detailed reports of two women who played for Riley alleged he coerced them into kissing each other, and one alleged he forced her into sex.

In the wake of the allegations, Thorns' general manager Gavin Wilkinson was placed on administrative leave, and Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired, the Associated Press reported.