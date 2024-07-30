'No legs, no limits:' Athlete born without legs breaks skateboarding record

Kanya Sesser is a Paralympic athlete, actress, inspiration and now, a world record holder.

The 31-year-old, who was born without legs, recently broke the record for the longest handstand on a skateboard after holding herself up on only her hands for 19.56 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

"I think it's one of the life-changing career moments that have happened to me," Sesser said after achieving the record in Los Angeles. "It's so incredible to me to make history for others to see. I have made an impact on others for the next generations to come."

With a motto of "no legs, no limits," Sesser's life has been nothing short of thrilling, which is how she described her first trip on a skateboard she borrowed from a friend, per GWR.

She told the record book she was hooked on skateboarding after her first ride and began practicing at her local park while also succeeding as an athlete in other forms, including as a Paralympic wheelchair track racer.

"I was the third fastest woman in the world and have qualified in the World Cup in Switzerland back in 2012 and have gotten an all-star medal," Sesser told GWR.

After retiring from track sports, her skateboarding achievements led to her being invited to the 2019 X Games and her participation in the 2022 Dew Tour, where she took home second in women's adaptive skateboarding.

But even though Sesser told GWR she feels it's within her "soul and blood" to be who she is today, she said she wouldn't be here if others hadn't helped and pushed her through the obstacles she's faced.

After being left on the side of a road in Thailand as an infant, Sesser's cries got the attention of a woman who took her to a hospital, where she remained under staff care for more than five years, per GWR. Then at age five, she moved to Portland with her new adoptive parents and gained two older brothers.

She told GWR she grew up struggling with a language barrier, and in addition to the absence of her legs, she had to undergo multiple surgeries for having webbed fingers.

Still, Sessier told the record book she found "strength in the

difficulties" and was "guided by the desire to always try new things," which led her to join a cheerleading squad and later book her first modeling gig as a high schooler. That's also when she started getting into adaptive sports like wheelchair rugby, swimming and sledge hockey.

Now with skateboarding, she told GWR she's focused on having fun, but she's also set her sights on achieving more feats like the longest handstand. And with her key to success being "unconditional self-confidence," anything is possible.

"Skateboarding is a lifestyle, and I feel free like there's no limit," Sesser told GWR. "I can just ride how I want to and feel like I'm a part of something awesome with the whole skateboarding culture community."

But beyond potentially nabbing another world record in the future, don't be surprised if you see Sesser on screen or in a magazine. She's so far appeared in titles like "Babylon," "Hawaii Five-0" and "The Walking Dead," and she's modeled for brands like Billabong, Sephora, and Abercrombie and Fitch.

But the next place she'll be? The "Guinness World Records 2025" book, obviously.

"Being featured in the 'Guinness World Records 2025' book means that I'm part of something that's bigger than anything else I have done in the world. And how incredible it is to have my face all over the world. It's truly an honor," Sesser said.