NBA releases names of 75 greatest players in league history

The National Basketball Association is turning 75, and to celebrate that milestone, they've decided to name the 75 greatest players in league history.

On Tuesday, they released the first 25 names of players that they've named to its 75th-anniversary team.

The first players to cut are, in no particular order:

Bill Russell

Bob Pettit

Oscar Robertson

Dirk Nowitzki

Hal Greer

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

Willis Reed

Jerry Lucas

Elvin Hayes

Hakeem Olajuwon

James Harden

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Nate Archibald

Kevin McHale

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

George Mikan

John Stockton

Steve Nash

Charles Barkley

Julius Erving

Moses Malone

George Gervin

David Robinson

The NBA said the following 25 players would be announced Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the last 25 players will be announced on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT.

According to the league, the players were selected by media members, current and former players, coaches, and team executives.