Medina Spirit wins 147th running of the Kentucky Derby; trainer breaks record for most wins

Darron Cummings/AP
John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 7:12 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 19:28:19-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Medina Spirit won the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The winning horse’s Hall of Fame trainer, Bob Baffert, now has seven career Kentucky Derby victories, breaking the record for most wins of all-time. It's also Baffert's second Derby win in a row.

This marks Hall of Fame jockey John Velasquez's fourth Kentucky Derby win. He also now has back-to-back Derby wins.

Medina Spirit was not an odds-on favorite to win. The horse's odds were 12/1. Essential Quality was the odds-on favorite at 5-2 and finished 4th.

