Little movement in talks to end MLB lockout

It doesn't look like Major League Baseball will be happening anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB met in New York and after 90 minutes, the almost two-month-old lockout wasn't put to an end, which means Spring Training likely won't start on Feb. 16.

According to the Associated Press, the MLBPA proposed two changes, which the owners are expected to respond back to hopefully sometime this week.

Since little to no headway was made, the union has begun to distribute withheld money to players from its stoppage fund, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that MLB is projected to start their season on March 31, but in order for that to happen, a deal would have to be reached by late February or early March for the season to start on time.