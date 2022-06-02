Watch
LeBron James can add the title of billionaire under his belt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands win the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NBA superstar LeBron James can add another title under his belt: Billionaire.

On Thursday, Forbes reported that the 37-year-old became the first-ever active NBA player to reach billionaire status after the four-time NBA champion raked in $121.2 million last year.

To earn such a coveted status took a lot of time for James to achieve.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist signed a 2-year, $85.7 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, which he just completed, NPR reported.

According to Spotrac, James has raked in $387 million during his playing career, CNN reported.

Forbes reported that he has also earned an additional $900 million in endorsement deals.

The first NBA player to become a billionaire was Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who obtained the status in 2014, the media outlets reported.

