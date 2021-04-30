Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021 NFL Draft

On the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected as the first overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence will likely take over as the Jaguars' starting quarterback this upcoming season after the Jags finished the 2020 season with a 1-15 record.

Thursday marked the first time the Jaguars held the No. 1 selection.

Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, where he won a national championship in 2019 as a freshman. He threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns over his three collegiate years.

first-time head coach Urban Meyer, who was named head coach of the Jaguars in January.

According to most NFL Draft experts, several college stars, including Heisman winner Devonta Smith, Kyle Pitts, and Justin Fields, are likely to be selected in the first round.