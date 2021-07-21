Here are the players competing for the US women's soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. women's soccer team has high hopes for the 2021 Olympics, following World Cup wins in 2019 and 2015. The team seeks to avenge a disappointing 2016 run when they failed to medal at the Olympics in Rio.

Here is who will represent the USWNT at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ricardo Mazalan/AP United States' players pose for a group photo prior to a women's soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Abby Dahlkemper, Defender

Dahlkemper, who plays professionally for English FA Woman's Super League Club Manchester City, is making her first appearance at the Olympics. She was a member of the 2019 World Cup champion team.

Tierna Davidson, Defender

Davidson, who plays professionally for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, is making her first appearance at the Olympics.

Crystal Dunn, Defender

Dunn, who plays professionally for Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL, is making her second appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2019 World Cup champion team.

Julie Ertz, Midfielder

Ertz, who plays professionally for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, is making her second appearance at the Olympics. She was part of World Cup champion teams in 2019 and 2015.

Adrianna Franch, Goalkeeper

Franch, who plays professionally for Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL, is making her first appearance in the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2019 World Cup champion team.

Tobin Heath, Forward

Heath, who most recently played professionally for Manchester United of the English FA Woman's Super League, is making her third appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup championship teams.

Lindsey Horan, Midfielder

Horan, who plays professionally for Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL, is making her second appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2019 World Cup championship team.

Rose Lavelle, Midfielder

Lavelle, who plays professionally for OL Reign of the NWSL, is making her first appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2019 World Cup championship team.

Carli Lloyd, Forward

Lloyd, the most experienced member of the USWNT, is making her fourth appearance at the Olympics. She's also been a part of the team for four World Cup tournaments, of which she's won two championships. She plays professionally for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL and ranks fourth in all-time goals for USWNT.

Kristie Mewis, Midfielder

Mewis, who plays professionally for the Houston Dash of the NWSL, is making her first appearance at the Olympics. She is the sister of fellow midfielder Samantha Mewis.

Samantha Mewis, Midfielder

Mewis, who plays professionally for the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL, is making her first appearance in the Olympics as a full-time player. She was a designated alternate during the 2016 games in Rio. She was also a member of the 2019 World Cup championship team and is the sister of fellow midfielder Kristie Mewis.

Alex Morgan, Forward

Morgan, who plays professionally for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL, is making her third appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup championship teams and ranks fifth in all-time goals for USWNT.

Alyssa Naeher, Goalkeeper

Naeher, who plays professionally for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, is making her second appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2019 World Cup championship team.

Kelley O'Hara, Defender

O'Hara, who plays professionally for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL, is making her third appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup championship teams.

Christen Press, Forward

Press, who most recently played professionally for Manchester United of the English FA Woman's Super League, is making her second appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup championship teams.

Megan Rapinoe, Forward

Rapinoe, who plays professionally for OL Reign of the NWSL, is making her third appearance in the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup championship teams and ranks fourth in all-time assists for USWNT.

Becky Sauerbrunn, Defender

Sauerbrunn, who plays professionally for Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL, is making her third appearance in the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup championship teams.

Emily Sonnett, Defender

Sonnett, who plays professionally for Washington Spirit of the NWSL, is making her second appearance at the Olympics. She was also a member of the 2019 World Cup championship team.

Vlatko Andonovski, Coach

2021 marks Andonovski's first Olympics as the head of the USWNT. He took over the club in 2019 following the retirement of legendary coach Jill Ellis after her second World Cup title.