Girl, 13, sues Florida over transgender school athletes ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old transgender girl is suing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a new law that will ban her from playing girls sports.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to block enforcement of a law that requires girls playing sports at public schools to have an original birth certificate that lists them as female. The girl has been been playing on girls soccer teams since she was seven but she will no longer be able to do so on school teams.

The lawsuit argues that the ban will deprive Daisy of opportunities and hurt her self-esteem. DeSantis signed the bill June 1, the first day of Pride Month.