Watch
Sports

Actions

Girl, 13, sues Florida over transgender school athletes ban

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen Groves/AP
Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the Capitol in Pierre, S.D., on Thursday March 11, 2021, to protest a proposed ban on transgender girls and women from female sports leagues. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
Legislature Transgender Sports
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:15:05-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old transgender girl is suing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a new law that will ban her from playing girls sports.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to block enforcement of a law that requires girls playing sports at public schools to have an original birth certificate that lists them as female. The girl has been been playing on girls soccer teams since she was seven but she will no longer be able to do so on school teams.

The lawsuit argues that the ban will deprive Daisy of opportunities and hurt her self-esteem. DeSantis signed the bill June 1, the first day of Pride Month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku