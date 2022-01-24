Watch
Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

John Raoux/AP
Los Angeles Rams' Matt Gay (8) kicks a 30-yard field goal to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jan 24, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game with Leonard Fournette's 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay's winning field goal.

The Rams advance to next week's NFC championship game against the 49ers.

