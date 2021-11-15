Watch
Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox's Julio Lugo before a Red Sox alumni baseball game, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Julio Lugo
Posted at 4:51 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:51:33-05

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died.

According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday.

Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her brother was leaving a gym in his native Dominican Republic. He was 45.

He would have turned 46 on Tuesday, USA Today reported.

During his 12 seasons in the bigs, he played for the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and St. Louis Cardinals.

