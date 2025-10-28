Meet the Florida Panthers Ice Crew: The unsung heroes keeping players safe on the ice

SUNRISE, Fla. — Behind every successful Florida Panthers game is a dedicated team working tirelessly to ensure player safety and enhance the fan experience. As the Panthers pursue their historic third consecutive championship, WPTV anchor Mike Trim got an exclusive look at one of these essential game day crews.

The Panthers Ice Crew, a 12-member team, plays a crucial role during every home game at Amerant Bank Arena, maintaining ice conditions and engaging with fans throughout the night.

WATCH BELOW: Meet the Florida Panthers Ice Crew

Meet the Florida Panthers Ice Crew

Evan Enrich and Gabriel Duncan represent the dedication that makes this crew special. While Duncan brings 11 years of experience, Enrich is in just his second year with the team.

"The Panthers are what got me into playing hockey in the beginning. It's all full circle for me," Enrich said.

Their primary responsibility is maintaining safe playing conditions. Three times per period during timeouts, the crew rushes onto the ice to remove snow and debris that could potentially cause injuries or affect gameplay.

But their duties extend beyond maintenance. The Ice Crew also handles on-ice promotions, entertainment segments and serves as ambassadors for the Panthers organization.

Making the team isn't easy. This summer's tryouts tested candidates' skills and dedication before the final crew was selected.

"We definitely do have to lock in because we do have to take care of the ice first. But it's a great moment and great time to be part of the ice crew because right now the fans are poppin'," Duncan said.

As the Panthers begin their quest for a third consecutive championship, the Ice Crew stands ready to support the team and enhance the game day experience for thousands of fans.

