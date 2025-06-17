Watch Now
SportsFlorida Panthers

Florida Panthers look to feed off 'home energy' and claim 2nd straight Stanley Cup

Matthew Tkachuk says fans 'deserve this type of game at home'
Forward Matthew Tkachuk speaks to the media in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 16, 2025.
WPTV
Posted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers find themselves just one win away from making history and reclaiming the Stanley Cup.

Fresh off Saturday night's big win, the team is eager to finish off the Edmonton Oilers in front of the home crowd in Game 6.

WATCH BELOW: Matthew Tkachuk says fans 'deserve this type of game at home'

Panthers look to feed off 'home energy' in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

"It's fun to be at home," Panthers center Anton Lundell said, "and have the home energy and have the home crowd, to play in front of them. I'm sure it's going to be a loud building, and we are looking forward to it."

Forward Matthew Tkachuk expressed the same sentiment.

"I'm excited to play at home," Tkachuk said. "It's a great opportunity, and our fans have given us so much love, support and momentum this year that they deserve this type of game at home. We are excited to play in front of them."

If Florida can raise another Stanley Cup, it will be the first time since Tampa Bay won titles in 2020 and 2021 that an NHL team has won back-to-back championships.

The Panthers and Oilers will take to the ice at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

