Florida Panthers' dance team features Palm Beach County connection and sister duo

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers dance team is making history as the only dance team in the NHL to perform directly on the ice, bringing an extra level of excitement to home games at Amerant Bank Arena.

The 18-member team not only performs on the ice but also energizes fans throughout the arena with their dynamic routines and infectious enthusiasm.

Panthers' dance team features Palm Beach County connection

"We have an amazing fan base. When they come here, we greet them at the front door, which is an awesome welcoming for them. They love what we do, and we feed off their energy as well. ... They are so great at supporting us," said dance team member Keeyana Rojas.

Rojas is a second-year member of the Panthers squad and Seminole Ridge High School graduate who previously danced with Florida Atlantic University.

For some team members, being part of the Panthers Dance Team is truly a family affair.

Sisters Maria and Danielle Alvarez are living their dream of dancing together professionally after years of training side by side.

"It was just amazing getting to grow and be dancers with her my whole life. I wanted to carry that on and continue to do it on this team, so I was like, 'You have to audition, there's no other option,'" said Maria Alvarez, who is in her second season with the team.

For her younger sister, Danielle, joining the team this year fulfilled a long-held aspiration.

"I was here watching a lot of games, and every single time I looked at that stage with my sister on it, I said, 'I want to do that one day.' And here I am!" said Danielle Alvarez.

The dance team's presence extends beyond home games, as they also appear at community events and local Panthers watch parties throughout South Florida.

Despite the demanding schedule of 41 home games plus preseason and postseason appearances, the dancers remain committed to supporting the Panthers in their quest for another Stanley Cup run.

Fans can spot the dance team performing on the Section 109 stage during games.

