Watch
SportsBuccaneers

Actions

Bucs WR Chris Godwin to miss remainder of regular season with MCL sprain

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Behnken/AP
Trainers elp Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) after he was shaken up during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Saints Buccaneers Football
Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:09:43-05

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints and will miss the remainder of the regular season, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says.

Godwin went down early in the game when he got tackled low and was flipped over.

However, if there is any good news for Bucs fans after being shut out at home, the injuries aren't as bad as they could have been. Godwin reportedly should be ready for the playoffs. Additionally, injuries to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette don't appear to be too serious.

Tampa Bay has three regular season games remaining: two against the Carolina Panthers and one against the New York Jets.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4