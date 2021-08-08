Watch
Sports

Actions

Bobby Bowden, led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2011, file photo, former college football coach Bobby Bowden poses with the Paul "Bear" Bryant College Coach of the Year Award in Houston. The Seminoles former coach will attend a game at FSU for the first time since retiring after the 2009 season. Bowden will plant the flaming spear at midfield as part of the pregame ceremonies Saturday against North Carolina State. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Florida St Bowden Football
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 08:54:47-04

The Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Exuding charm and wit, Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching. His teams, no stranger to scandal, won national titles in 1993 and 1999 and came close several other times. He was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Bobby Bowden was 91 years old.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku