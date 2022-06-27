Watch Now
Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time

John Bazemore/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 07:33:42-04

The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon. Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL's first three-peat champion since the early 1980s.

Colorado's core led by MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar got the job done after years of playoff disappointments. It's the franchise's third championship and first since 2001.

Makar was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

