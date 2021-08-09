Arrangements, services schedule for Bobby Bowden announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Arrangements and services have been announced after Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden passed away early Sunday morning.

Friday, August 13:

10-1 p.m. Coach Bowden will Lie In Honor in the Capitol Rotunda

2-7 p.m. Coach Bowden will Lie In Repose in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium – open to the public.

Saturday, August 14:

11 a.m. Funeral Service for Coach Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU - open to the public with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 15:



4-6 p.m. Coach Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University – open to the public.

Family-only burial service to follow in Trussville, Ala.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.