Arians to appeal $50,000 fine for slapping player's helmet

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 19, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he’ll appeal a $50,000 fine imposed by the NFL for slapping the helmet of one of his players during last Sunday’s 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arians said he was trying to prevent safety Andrew Adams from drawing a penalty for pulling players out of a pile.

The coach stepped a short distance off the sideline and struck the player’s helmet with his hand before trying to push Adams away from Eagles players.

Arians said earlier this week that he didn't feel he had done anything wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

