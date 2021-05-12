7 Yankees coaches, staff have 'breakthrough' cases of COVID-19, team says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday night’s starting lineup at Tampa Bay as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coaching and support staff reached seven.

Third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits tested positive Tuesday.

The team called them "breakthrough" cases, and that all three are fully vaccinated. The CDC describes "breakthrough" cases are patients who contract COVID-19 while they are fully-vaccinated, and estimate there "will be a small percentage" of these cases.

They are currently under quarantine protocol. Alternate coaches were brought it to take over for Nevin and Willits for Wednesday's game.

Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing.

Manager Aaron Boone said MLB’s Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee is waiting and reviewing a number of test results.