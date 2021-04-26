2-time Stanley Cup champion Andrew Shaw retires at 29 due to concussions

Andrew Shaw is skating away from playing in the National Hockey League after 10 seasons.

The 2-time Stanley Cup champion announced in a video posted to social media that he was retiring at 29-years-old because of concussions.

"There comes a time when every athlete needs to realize that health is a priority and a future with their family is most important," Shaw said in the video.

Doctors recommended that he step away from the sport after several concussions over the course of his career.

"And for the first time in my life, I'm going to listen," Shaw said.

Shaw was drafted in the fifth round in 2011 by the Chicago Blackhawks, winning two Stanley Cups with them in 2013 and 2015.

He was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in 2016, and then three years later, he was traded back to the Blackhawks.

Over the last two seasons, Shaw had been limited to only 40 games.

Shaw last played on Feb. 9, The Associated Press reported.