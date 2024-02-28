Son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested after string of vehicle break-ins

The eldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been arrested in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins and property thefts in Rifle, Colorado — about 185 miles west of Denver.

Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was charged Tuesday with five felony counts of illegal possession of ID documents and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Rifle Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. He also faces over a dozen misdemeanor and petty offenses.

The arrest just adds to the mounting legal troubles the Boebert family has faced this year. Last month, Rep. Boebert's ex-husband Jayson was arrested for a warrant stemming from an incident on Jan. 6, in which he was reportedly arguing with Boebert at a restaurant before engaging in a drunken outburst with police.

Then on Jan. 9, police were called to the Boebert residence regarding an altercation between Jayson and Tyler, in which Jayson was reportedly drunk and armed with a weapon. He was arrested and charged with harassment, prohibited use of a weapon while intoxicated, and third-degree assault.

SEE MORE: Police say Lauren Boebert cleared of domestic violence allegations

Rep. Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson last year but the two have since been involved in a number of spats that required police intervention. The congresswoman was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband earlier this month after accusing him of making threats against her and entering the family's home without permission.

In a text message shared with the Associated Press, Jayson claims he only went to the home to prepare it for the arrival of Rep. Boebert's grandmother.

Congresswoman Boebert currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, but announced in December that she was switching in 2024 to run for the Republican nomination in the state's 4th Congressional District. Boebert referenced the need for a "fresh start following a difficult year" that included family turmoil.

SEE MORE: Rep. Lauren Boebert announces congressional district switch

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com