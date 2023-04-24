Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens shared sweet photos of their wedding

Simone Biles is now Simone Biles Owens! The Olympic champion married NFL safety Johnathan Owens at the courthouse this weekend.

Although this was a real, legally-binding ceremony, think of it as sort of a pre-wedding. The couple has an upcoming destination wedding, but they needed to be married in the United States for it to be official.

And while the destination wedding sounds like it will be totally over the top (and way over budget, Biles told Glamour), her courthouse wedding was anything but extra.

Biles shared pictures of her big day on Twitter:

And her new husband also shared images on his social media, calling Biles “my person, forever.”

Instead of a haute couture gown, Biles chose to wear a tiered dress from Selfie Leslie. The Auguste Tiered Frill Midi Dress might have looked like a million bucks on the gorgeous bride, but it cost just $120. (And, yes, you can still buy it, but you better move fast because it’s likely to sell out).

Her shoes were equally on point … or rather, on square. The metallic lace-up sandals have a square toe, and they are just $32 on Pretty Little Thing. They also come in gold. Again, these will probably sell out since they have Biles’s seal of approval, so you better snap them up quickly. They would be perfect with an elegant sundress for a summer wedding guest, or with shorts and tee for a glam vacation look.

Biles kept her makeup simple and wore her hair in a ponytail. Her new husband Owens donned a light tan suit and white shoes with no socks.

The couple began dating after Biles reached out to the Houston Texans safety on the exclusive dating app Raya. He popped the question in February 2022, and Biles said it was the “easiest yes ever.”

And while the courthouse wedding might have been intimate and modest, their upcoming nuptials will be anything but. She plans to wear four different dresses on her wedding day.

While the venue and date are being kept private, we do know that they will honeymoon in Bora Bora after they tie the knot (again). Can’t wait to see the pics!

