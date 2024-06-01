Implications of Trump’s hush money verdict, the Latino vote, Florida education

On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, Scripps News Deputy Political Director and Moderator Joe St. George interviews Republican Strategist Kate Monroe about the political implications of Donald Trump’s hush money verdict. Democratic Strategist Chuck Rocha and Republican Strategist Mike Madrid join the show to discuss the power of the Latino Vote this year and what issues Latino voters are focusing on. Plus, Scripps News’ Path to the White House series takes a closer look at the issue of education in Florida. All of this as Politico’s Washington Reporter Daniel Lippman joins Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt, White House Reporter Haley Bull and Congressional Reporter Nate Reed to discuss the latest developments in the courthouse and on the campaign trail for our “Inside the Race Panel.”