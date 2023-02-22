You can win $50,000 for sharing your margarita recipe with Jose Cuervo

Do you have a margarita recipe that rivals one from a bar or restaurant?

Jose Cuervo’s Marg Shake-Up contest is looking for margarita lovers to share their recipe for a chance to win $50,000 and have their creation sold in stores.

In addition to getting the cash, the grand-prize winner will see their drink produced and sold by the tequila brand nationwide next year, while two runner- up first-prize winners will each receive $25,000 each.

Here’s how it works: First, choose your base flavor from a handful of pre-selected flavors like lime, mango or raspberry. Then, choose up to four ingredients from classic flavors like grapefruit and strawberry to more inventive ones like dragon fruit or lavender.

For step three, you’ll need to add a personal twist by selecting a “wildcard” ingredient. Just some ideas from Jose Cuervo include toasted marshmallow or pickle juice, though you’ll probably want to pick your own.

Lastly, name your drink! You’ll want to choose wisely, as the name will be on bottles around the country for other margarita fans to enjoy. You’ll also need to share your creation on social media to get your margarita noticed by Jose Cuervo’s “Margarita Committee.”

Adobe

Anyone ages 21 and up can enter now through March 22. Once the contest closes, 12 finalists will be selected for a vote from the public, which will determine the winner and runners-up.

There is no purchase necessary. Because you don’t actually have to make the margarita, you don’t need to buy the ingredients.

If you need some inspiration, Jose Cuervo already has a variety of pre-made margarita flavors, including last year’s Margarita Shake-Up winner, Tropical Paradise. The drink is in stores now and features notes of tropical pineapple, balanced with “bright juicy” orange, “ripened” fuzzy peach and “buttery” mango. There are also highlights of “seedy red berry.”

Other flavors include Classic, Golden and Rosé. You can find the pre-made margaritas at stores nationwide like Walmart for around $15 per 1.75L bottle.

Jose Cuervo

Will you be creating a margarita for a chance at $50,000?

