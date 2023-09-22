Get a $1,333 laptop for $360 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have been considering a new laptop, this is your sign to make the leap: You can save over $970 on a SGIN laptop right now on Walmart.com.

The 15.6-inch laptop is normally priced at $1,333.99, but it is currently 73% off. You can now get the SGIN X15 for $359.99.

The SGIN X15 came out in 2023. It comes equipped with Windows 11 and Intel Celeron N5095A CPU. It offers 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It also offers a 2.9GHz processor, which is a good speed for simple work tasks.

$360 (was $1,333) at Walmart

This entry-level laptop is a good workhouse for streaming content and for emails, word processing, and other light tasks for work or school. If you are looking for an affordable starter laptop for your teen or just want to update your own laptop, it is an effective option for simple laptop needs.

The SGIN X15 is also less than 4 pounds, and its slim and sleek design makes it a great option for travel or for transporting back and forth from school or work.

You can also use the SGIN X15 for light gaming. However, since it uses integrated graphics instead of a dedicated graphics card, it won’t be able to sustain AAA games like Elden Ring or Cyberpunk 2077.

Walmart doesn’t say how long the laptop will be on sale at this deeply discounted price, so if you’re interested, best to snap one up quickly.

There are protection plan options with this SGIN X15. You can add the Walmart protection plan by Allstate to get 24/7 access to customer service, as well as protection in case of screen, battery or hard drive failure. A 2-year protection plan is $50, and a 3-year plan is $69.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.