Sen. Mitt Romney announces he will not seek reelection

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced Wednesday that he will not seek a second term in the U.S. Senate, but he will serve out the remaining 16 months of his term. Romney made the announcement on X.

His role in the Senate was notable as he spent much of his first two years in his office in opposition to President Donald Trump. Romney was the only Republican to vote in favor of convicting Trump in his first impeachment trial. Romney was joined by six other Republican senators in convicting Trump in 2021.

Romney, 76, cited his age and the length of a Senate term for his reason for not running again.

"I've spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I'd be in my mid-80s," he said. "Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders. They're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

Romney's comments come after Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, froze before reporters several weeks ago for the second time in recent months.

But Romney's opposition to Trump, given the former president's popularity, might have been a problem for Romney in 2024. He was often accused of being a RINO — a Republican in Name Only — despite once being the party's standard-bearer.

"Now we face critical challenges, mounting national debt, climate change and the ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China," Romney said. "Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront those issues on deficits and debt."

"The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership. While I'm not running for reelection, I'm not retiring from the fight," Romney added. "I'll be your United States Senator until January of 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I'll advance our state's numerous priorities."

