These 5 reputable sites let you sell gift cards online

You can easily make some extra money online when you sell gift cards. Several websites allow you to sell unwanted gift cards for cash or even trade them in for different ones.

How Do You Sell Gift Cards?

You can sell individual cards of any denomination or bulk if you have multiple cards from the same retailer. Some sites will even purchase partially-used gift cards. The process is simple and quick, with many sites offering payment within a few days of selling your card.

When selling gift cards online, it’s essential to make sure you are using a reputable website. Make sure you read each site’s guidelines on what type of information you need to supply when listing a card. Some sites may require you to register with them to sell your cards.

The amount of money you can make depends on the retailer and the balance left on the card. In addition, some popular gift cards sell well online, such as those from Amazon, Goldbelly and Target. Consider all these factors when deciding which cards to sell online for extra money.

Where To Sell Gift Cards Online

To help you get started, here are five trustworthy sites where you can sell gift cards today.

Raise

Raise.com allows sellers to easily price and sell their unused gift cards, with the process taking just a few short steps. Raise says they offer low fees, secure payments and fast transactions for sellers.

The first step to selling gift cards on Raise.com is to list them on the website and assign a selling price that reflects their current market value. Then, you can track offers and sales in real-time. Once you sell a card, Raise.com will securely process the payment and deposit it into your linked bank account or PayPal within two business days.

Raise keeps 15% of every sale and does not allow you to list gift cards with expiration dates or fees.

CardSell

CardSell is an app offering a secure, convenient way to sell gift cards and make a profit quickly. Selling is fast and easy: simply enter your card details into the app (CardSell accepts gift cards from hundreds of merchants) and see what offer you receive.

CardSell will send a payment to your PayPal account within 48 hours if you accept the offer. CardSell is available for Android and iOS devices.

CardCash

Selling gift cards with CardCash is set up to be easy and secure. Just enter the brand name of your gift card, the balance amount and other details to get an offer. You can sell physical or electronic gift cards.

CardCash processes payments within two business days of receiving your gift cards. With CardCash, you can sell unwanted or unused gift cards for up to 92% of their total value without hassle or extra fees. Alternatively, you can trade in unwanted gift cards for gift cards from other retailers and get up to 11% more.

QuickCashMI

QuickCashMI allows you to sell any type of gift card, from popular retail cards to restaurant cards. In addition, there’s an easy-to-use website or an app where you can sell your cards quickly and securely.

You can mail in physical gift cards or sell electronic ones online. There are different payout options; if you receive a check in the mail, you can get more for your gift cards.

ClipKard

This website will purchase physical gift cards, including partially used ones, as long as they have at least a $15 balance. Using the quote tool, you can determine how much cash a card is worth.

To sell gift cards to ClipKard, you must ship the physical card to them once you accept a quote. The site will provide a prepaid USPS shipping label for you. Payment options include Paypal or a check mailed to you. In addition, you can receive rewards toward other gift cards.

Selling gift cards online is an easy way to make some extra cash with minimal effort. With a few clicks of the mouse, you can turn unused or unwanted gift cards into cold hard cash.

