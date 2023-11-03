Sam’s Club offers veterans and their families 60% off memberships

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sam’s Club is offering a deep discount on membership to all active and retired veterans who are not already a member of the warehouse club.

Now through Dec. 31, veterans and their immediate family members can save 60% on a year-long membership, now priced at $20. The membership will also come with a $5 coupon to use on an in-club purchase, essentially making the membership just $15 for a year.

Active military members and veterans will need to be verified through ID.me to get this deal.

However, there’s always a military discount at Sam’s Club: $10 off an in-club purchase for both new members and renewals. If you already have a membership and want to renew, you’ll get this discount. Active and retired U.S. military and immediate family members can sign up online for either a new membership or a renewal.

A regular membership costs $50 a year for a standard membership or $110 per year for a Plus membership. The Plus membership includes perks like early shopping hours, free shipping and Sam’s Cash.

Other Veterans Day discounts you’ll find this year include the one at Rite Aid, which is offering 15% off in-store purchases Nov. 10-12. You will need a Rite Aid Rewards membership, which is free, and a military ID.

Lowe’s offers a 10% discount for veterans every day and numerous restaurants are also offering discounts or free meals on Veterans Day. You can get full meals for free at multiple restaurants, including Applebee’s, Bob Evans and California Pizza Kitchen.

If you’re not a veteran, but want to show your support, Walmart will be matching donations when customers round up their total to a participating veteran service charitable organization now through Nov. 30 (up to $3 million total).

If you want to brighten the day of an active service member, you can also send them your leftover Halloween candy. Multiple organizations collect candy to send to troops serving overseas; all you need to do is pack up your leftovers, pay a shipping fee and mail it to the organization.

If you know a veteran, make sure they’re aware of these deals!

