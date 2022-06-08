New Sam’s Club ready-to-drink margarita pack pours 25 margaritas for just $30

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re beginning to plan summer parties, Sam’s Club’s latest ready-to-drink margarita pack deserves a spot at the top of your shopping list.

The Member’s Mark Ready-to-Drink Margarita 3 Pack is priced at $29.98 and can pour 25 margaritas in three flavors. That means you’ll be serving guests strawberry, lime and mango margaritas for only about $1.20 per serving.

The margaritas are ready to drink right from the box through three spouts, so guests (or yourself, over the course of a few Taco Tuesdays) can enjoy separate flavors or blend them. Simply chill the box or serve it with a bucket of ice.

The kit includes a handle, so you can even take it on the go. Or, it can be your contribution to a party someone else is hosting.

The margarita pack is just one of a few options from Sam’s Club that are sure to liven up your summer. The warehouse club also has a new 18-pack of Member’s Mark Vodka Cocktail Pops, which contain 8% alcohol by volume.

The ready-to-freeze cocktail pops come in four different flavors, including pineapple coconut, cherry limeade, strawberry lemonade and tangerine punch. Priced at $14.98, each pop costs about 83 cents.

You’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to buy the new boozy treats, but if you don’t have one, you can easily sign up online.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club near you, Aldi has ready-to-drink lime and strawberry margarita wine cocktails in 1.5-liter bottles for just $13.99. The Zarita margaritas are made with 100% agave wine and are 13.9% alcohol by volume.

You can also buy individual cans of margarita mix if you want to stick to making one margarita at a time, like Q Mixers. Q Mixers’ canned margarita mix comes in a 4-pack that you can keep in your fridge. Simply add the desired amount of tequila to the mix whenever you’re craving an ice-cold margarita.

Will you be adding some margaritas to your summer festivities?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.