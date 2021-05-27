Nine students receive senior spotlights in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — This has been a difficult school year for many students. However, some students overcame the obstacles of the pandemic and stood out academically.

The Collier County School District has announced Senior Spotlights for students who stood out during the 2020-2021 school year.

These nine students were chosen for their not only academic excellence, but also demonstrates community and school involvement, resiliency in overcoming adversity, and dedication to the college, career, and life readiness according to the school district.

The following students received the honor:

Maquinn Havig of Barron Collier High School

Jean Colas of Immokalee High School

Leslie Rodriguez of Palmetto Ridge High School

Alex Hendrickson of Everglades City School

Cori Holloway of Lely High School

Arlenys Soler of Golden Gate High School

Georginia Charles of Lorenzo Walker Technical High School

Mia Ginsberg of Gulf Coast High School

Kathryn Regala of Naples High School

To view each bio please click here and then click on each student's picture.