New Florida law requires school districts to teach students CPR

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the First Aid Training in Public Schools bill into law, which aims to help teenagers save lives.

The law requires Florida school districts to give students training in CPR and also show them how to use automated external defibrillator if the school district has the necessary equipment.

Schools will be required to teach a one-hour course in ninth and 11th grades and also encouraged to start in sixth grade and eighth grade, if possible.

A South Florida man helped make the law become reality.

Ed Kosiec went into cardiac arrest at a Boynton Beach restaurant two years ago and said a teenager helped save his life with CPR until first responders arrived. His nonprofit organization worked with lawmakers to get the bill passed.

The law takes effect on July 1. Read it here.