Restaurants hold on-site and virtual job interviews amid industry growth, staffing levels increase

Restaurants are restoring more jobs lost during the pandemic.

The National Restaurant Association says restaurant employment rose for the third consecutive month, lifting restaurant staffing levels to their highest point during the pandemic.

And the interview opportunities are growing in our area.

Multiple times a week you’ll find Errol Darville dining in, picking up or getting delivery from his favorite restaurant.

”I work all the time — and I don’t have time to prepare anything,” said Darville. ”I eat out three times a week.”

And he’s not alone. People like Robert Hamilton are also happily dining out.

”I eat out two times, sometimes three times a week,” Hamilton said.

And financial experts like Sevens Report Research president Tom Essaye say the restaurant industry is feeling it.

“Anecdotally from talking to people I know who own restaurants finding help is very difficult. So all restaurants are looking for people for work,” Essaye said.

Susan Robinson is managing partner for the Outback Steakhouse in Royal Palm Beach who is looking for at least 10 new hires.

”We’re looking for entire fills. We need cooks, dishwashers, prep cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders — we have multiple positions in out restaurants ready for great candidates to fill,” Robinson said

This week all Florida Bloomin’ Brands restaurants (Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Aussie Grill by Outback restaurants) will host a three day hiring event to satisfy a growing line of customers eating out.

”Traditionally for spring and summer we do get busier,” Robinson said. “And then we’re also maintaining our to-go and our delivery business as well. So with our dining rooms getting busier we just need some candidates to help us deliver a great experience.”

”One of the clearest signs that we are rebounding is that we need more workers,” added Darville.

Hiring will take place both online through virtual interviews and onsite at your local restaurant. Interested candidates can see additional information at www.bloominbrands.com or schedule a virtual interview at https://calendly.com/bbi-hiringevent

Tuesday, April 6th, 2021

Onsite interview: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Virtual interview: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 8th, 2021

Onsite interview: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Virtual interview: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10th, 2021

Onsite interview: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

