The Florida Cancer Specialist Research Institute is looking for a scheduler.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Apr 19, 2021
FORT MYRES, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

The Florida Cancer Specialist & Research Institute is hiring.

They are looking for a scheduler.

The person will be responsible for scheduling appointments.

You can apply to this job or any other jobs right now by clicking here.

If you're an employer who's hiring and want to get the word out, we will post it for you. Email the information to us at news@fox4now.com, or message us on Facebook.

