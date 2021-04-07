Watch

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hosting job fair to recruit Communications Operators

Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 07, 2021
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair to recruit Communications Operators for the Emergency Operations Bureau.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center, 6050 Porter Way, in Sarasota.

Interested candidates must bring a completed application and plan on spending two hours in the Public Safety Communications Center (PSC). This streamlined process allows qualified applicants to tour the facility followed by an immediate in-person interview. Social distancing protocols will be in place.

The starting salary for a 911 operator is $42,151, or $17.89 per hour, based on a 12-hour shift schedule.

For a list of requirements and to download an application, please visit www.sarasotasheriff.org/get_involved/join_our_team/communications_operator.php.

