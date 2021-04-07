Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hosting job fair to recruit Communications Operators

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair to recruit Communications Operators for the Emergency Operations Bureau.

SCSO

The job fair will be held Tuesday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center, 6050 Porter Way, in Sarasota.

Interested candidates must bring a completed application and plan on spending two hours in the Public Safety Communications Center (PSC). This streamlined process allows qualified applicants to tour the facility followed by an immediate in-person interview. Social distancing protocols will be in place.

The starting salary for a 911 operator is $42,151, or $17.89 per hour, based on a 12-hour shift schedule.