Watch

Rebound

Actions

Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill holding hiring events in Florida

Interview in-person or virtually June 2 or 3
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse
Restaurants to honor military members with discounts on Memorial Day
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 04:34:05-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Three restaurant chains owned by Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands are holding hiring events this week.

* * *

Outback Steakhouse is looking to fill openings at its restaurants in Florida. Available positions include servers and line cooks.

Benefits include a flexible schedule, meal discount, a tuition discount through the Johnson & Wales University Partnership, and discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships.

Outback will be conducting interviews both onsite and virtually on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a virtual 15-minute interview, click here.

* * *

Bonefish Grill is hosting a two day in-person and virtual hiring event for all hourly positions at its Florida restaurants on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3.

On-site and virtual interviews will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a virtual 15-minute interview, click here.

* * *
Carrabba’s Italian Grill is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3.

The restaurant chain is looking to fill both hourly and management positions at its Florida locations. Potential candidates can interview in-person or virtually between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Carrabba’s says benefits include medical and dental insurance, prescription drug coverage, meal discounts, paid vacation, flexible schedules and career advancement opportunities.

To schedule a virtual 15-minute interview, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources & Information

Search for jobs in Southwest Florida via Indeed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Reemployment Assistance benefits CareerSource Southwest Florida
Submit Your Business
Are you hiring? Let us know.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku